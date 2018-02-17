Bannsiders hit five as they crank up pressure on leaders

Title chasing Coleraine outclassed basement side Ballinamallard with a quality second half performance which netted three goals.

The win and three points saw them turn the screw on the Ferney Park side after half time and at the same time keep the pressure on league leaders Crusaders.

In the early minutes both sides hit the woodwork with Carson striking a dipping shot off the home crossbar and O’Flynn hitting the base of keeper Chis Johns far post after a superb spin and shot.

The home side opened the scoring on 33 minutes when referee Tavinder award a penalty kick after Jonathan Leddy was upended by Josh Carson on the penalty box.

Ryan Curran blasted the spot kick into the top corner for the lead.

But five minutes later Coleraine were back on level terms when Eoin Bradley headed a good cross across the face of the goal and Carson was there to stab home.

A minute later the visitors took the lead after McGonigle’s neat play found McCauley in space to shoot past debut keeper, 17 year old Joshua Brownlee.

Bradley had another glorious chance minutes later but skied his shot wildly over the wide.

Just before the break Ballinamallard drew level, again from the spot.

This time O’Flynn was upended and again Curran drove the ball home past the helpless Johns.

There were more goals to come in the second half, but it was all Coleraine who outclassed the Ferney Park side.

They got off to a flying start when a needless free kick was given away on the left side and from McCauley’s delivery Bradley was on had to flick the ball into the net.

The title chasers really turned on a quality show in difficult conditions giving Ballinamallard little opportunity.

They added a fourth with a fortunate free kick, Bradley going down easily just outside the penalty box.

His curling free kick, though, was superb, nestling in the top corner, giving netminder Brownlee absolutely no chance.

With the game all but over Coleraine introduced Aaron Burns with five minutes to go and the former Linfield man didn’t take long to shine.

A through ball found him running and as he skipped past a defender he curled a quality low effort into to the far corner from 18 yards for number five.

It was a good win for the Bannsiders and they are still very much in the hunt for the league title.