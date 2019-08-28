Coleraine bolster their squad with three new signings

It has been a busy day at Coleraine Showgrounds with the Bannsiders announcing three new signings.

Midfielder Aaron Jarvis and goalkeeper join the club from north west neighbours Institute, with striker Nedas Maciulaitis coming in from Annagh United.

Nedas Maciulaitis

Jarvis has been a long-term target for Oran Kearney, who is delighted to finally get his man.

“It has been a long and drawn out process, but I’m glad it’s done,” he told the club website.

“A huge amount of work has gone into securing Aaron’s services and I’m delighted he is now with us.

“We believe he will fit in well with the options we have in the centre of the park as he is creative, a good passer and full of energy.

Marty Gallagher

“We have a good history of signing young, dynamic midfielders and Aaron certainly fits that bill.”

He is joined at The Showgrounds by former 'Stute team mate Gallagher, who will provide back-up for current number one Chris Johns.

“For a long time we have gambled with Chris staying fit and it was always our plan to bring in another goalkeeper this summer,” Kearney said.

“Michael Doherty has been a great servant and is keen to concentrate fully on coaching aspect.

“Martin has previous experience from playing in the top flight and he ticks all the boxes as far as I’m concerned.

“I said to him that it is probably the right time for him in his career to move and freshen things up by joining another club and working with different players and management staff.”

Striker Maciulaitis, who has also played for Dundalk and Portadown, impressed Kearney in their 4-0 League Cup win over Annagh on Tuesday night.

“Nedas played against us in the cup last night and he was a player who had been mentioned to me in the past,” Kearney admitted.

“With Jamie (McGonigle) leaving I was on the lookout for an old-fashioned number nine who likes to get in behind and he stretched us at times last night which impressed me.

“Nedas is young, hungry and a player that wants to prove himself at the top level and I am very pleased to have him on board.”