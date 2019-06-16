Coleraine confirm new kit suppliers with announcement of three-year deal

Coleraine FC have announced Avec Sport as their new technical kit supplier for next season on an initial three year agreement.

The sportswear firm, which has supplied kits for the likes of Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bradford City, will produce two bespoke kits each season as well as a range of training wear for the first-team and Academy squads. The new kit will be worn for the first time in the summer during the Club’s pre-season games.

The new kit will be launched during the Coleraine FC Open Day which will take place on Saturday 29th June.

Club chairman Colin McKendry welcomed the new deal.

“On behalf of Coleraine FC, we are delighted to appoint Avec Sport as our new kit supplier for the next three seasons," he told the club's official website.

“They will be supplying our kit and leisurewear range from the first team right through to the Academy.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Avec over the next three years and have every confidence that our fans will find the range of leisurewear second to none.”

Michael Heslop, Sales Director at Avec, said they were looking forward to the new partnership.

“We are delighted to become the new technical kit supplier to Coleraine Football Club for the next three seasons," he said.

“We will be supplying all the playing and training wear for the club and are excited about launching the new kits which we are sure the fans and players will like.

“We are looking forward to working with the club in what will hopefully be a successful period both on and off the pitch.”