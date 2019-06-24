Coleraine eye talks with Oran Kearney after reports of his departure from St Mirren

Colin McKendry is targeting talks with Oran Kearney after reports filtered through from Scotland that he has parted ways with St Mirren.

BBC Scotland said the Saints are expected to confirm Kearney's exit "by mutual consent" following a reported relationship breakdown with Saints supremo Gordon Scott..

Coleraine Chairman McKendry said it would be a "no brainer" to speak to his former manager if he was available again.

However, he acknowledges that there may be a number of clubs wishing to speak to the 40-year-old.

"It would be totally remiss for us not to talk to Oran," said McKendry on Monday evening.

"In my opinion though it will be difficult to bring him back as he may now have aspirations beyond the Irish League.

"I have no doubt there will be a number of clubs wishing to speak to him, but I can assure you we will definitely be having a conversation with him. It's a no-brainer really."

The Bannsiders currently without a new manager more than six weeks after the sacking of his successor Rodney McAree.

And Kearney has been heavily linked with a return to The Showgrounds since.

Reports over the weekend claimed Kearney had been told to stay away from the St Mirren, and he was absent as St Mirren began the pre-season training on Monday morning.

Alloa Athletic manager Jim Goodwin the favourite to return to the club that he captained to League Cup success in 2013.

Youth chief Allan McManus, goalkeeping coach Jamie Langfield and sports scientist Junior Mendes did arrive at Ralston Training Ground shortly after 8am to meet with director of football Gus MacPherson.

Midfielder Gary MacKenzie admitted the Saints squad were still unsure who would be leading them into the new season.

Asked what the players knew about the situation, he replied: “You tell me, I haven’t got a clue.”

Kearney signed a three-year deal when he replaced Alan Stubbs in September.

He successfully saved the club from relegation as he guided Saints to a play-off victory against Dundee United last month.

