Coleraine keep pressure on Crusaders with win

Coleraine 1 Warrenpoint Town 0

Josh Carson kept Coleraine touching distance with Crusaders at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership as his goal secured a 1-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

The wide man scored direct from a corner on the 61st minute to secure all three points for the Bannsiders.

It could have, and perhaps should have, been a lot more comfortable for the hosts, who squandered several opportunities on the day.

In the end though they were happy to take all three points from the game, which had Saudi Arabian officials as former Premiership referee Mark Clattenburg watched on from the stands.

Conor McMenamin had the game's first real chance with ten minutes on the clock, but Carson was on the Coleraine goal line and managed to hack the shot away.

Coleraine began to find their rhythm. Jamie McGonigle's flick on found Darren McCauley on 22 minutes, and he stung Jonathan Parr's hands with a powerful half volley.

The home side looked odds on to break the deadlock on 34 minutes after a sweeping move. Ciaron Harkin, on his 50th appearance for the club, released McGonigle down the right, he whipped a great ball into the box for Eoin Bradley, but somehow the Warrenpoint defence cleared from in front of their goal.

They wasted another great chance on 41 minutes after a poor clearance found McGonigle at the edge of the box, but he fired wide of the target.

Two minutes later Parr reacted well to push away a Bradley effort after a great ball in by Smith.

Coleraine continued the second half in the same vein. Bradley released strike partner McGonigle within seconds of the restart, but the striker's poor effort was saved by Parr.

The home side were forced into a change as McGonigle pulled up after that shot. He was replaced by Aaron Burns, who had the ball in the net on 54 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside.

The forward was denied by Parr five minutes later after Bradley had sent him clear.

The Bannsiders finally edged in front just past the hour mark as Carson's inswinging corner beat everyone and ended up in the net.

Warrenpoint pushed on near the end and Chris Johns had to be alert to deny Davidson from distance with six minutes to go.