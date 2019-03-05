Coleraine look set for new kit suppliers as CX+ Sport to be 'wound down'

It seems Coleraine FC will be on the lookout for a new kit supplier after news broke on Tuesday morning that current manufacturer, CX+ Sport, is to be wound down.

The County Louth company, which was was established in 2015 by Horseware Ireland, has been supplying kits to the Bannsiders since June 2017.

But local radio station LMFM reported on Tuesday morning that CX+ Sport has told staff that the brand is to be wound down by the end of this year.

It is understood that workers in the company were told that job losses could be expected.

LMFM said the company would honour existing contracts, however with the Coleraine deal due to expire at the end of this current season it is likely The Showgrounds based club will look at other suppliers for nest season.

The Bannsiders were the first Irish League club to link-up with CX+Sport, and they supplied every Coleraine FC side, from first-team through to the Academy, with playing kits, training apparel and equipment.

CX+ Sports are sponsors for both Dundalk FC and Drogheda FC as well as manufacturing the kits for both clubs.