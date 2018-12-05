Coleraine: Lyndon Kane back in action again

Coleraine received a major boost on Tuesday night as defender Lyndon Kane made his long-awaited return from injury.

The full back, who has been out of action for nearly eight months with a broken metatarsal, played 60 minutes for the Bannsiders in a 3-1 friendly win over Portstewart.

Kane picked up the injury in the penultimate Danske Bank Premiership fixture of last season at Windsor Park against Linfield.

It meant the Coleraine man missed the decisive final league game against Glenavon and the Irish Cup final victory over Cliftonville.

As you can imagine he was delighted to be back in action again.

Kane tweeted: "First 60 minutes under my belt tonight in a friendly, first game in 7 and a half months, good to be back."

It is the 21-year-old's second spell on the sidelines with a broken metatarsal after he suffered a similar injury in a pre-season friendly against Derry City at the start of last season.