Coleraine striker delighted to have 'Gawne' and done it again

For Coleraine match winner Alexander Gawne the most important thing was picking up the three points in their clash with Cliftonville last night.

The teenager came off the bench to score the winner with 18 minutes to play at The Showgrounds.

There was debate as to whether Gawne meant it, but the Coleraine Academy product was only concerned with the result in the end as the Bannsiders moved up the table.

“It doesn’t matter, for me all that matters is the ball ended up in the net and we won the game,” he said.

“It was a vital win for us tonight against another top-six team.

“I think all the games coming up now before the split are going to be very tight, we’ll all need the points as every team is going to be playing each other and taking points off each other.

“Every point is vital in the race for the title.

“Thankfully we got the goal and managed to get the win.

“There wasn’t too many chances tonight, it was a very tight game, I always felt that one goal was going to win it, and so it proved in the end.”

It’s the second time this season Gawne has stepped off the bench to score a vital winner for the Bannsiders.

He was pleased to be able to do it in front of the home support this time around.

“I’m really pleased with how the season is going for me, I’ve scored a few goals now,” said Gawne.

“It was even better tonight as that goal was in front of the Railway End.

“The goal I scored against Carrick Rangers here earlier in the season was at the other end, but tonight I got to see the fans go mad when the goal went in.”

The result moves Coleraine up to third in the table two points behind leaders Crusaders.

Gawne is determined to keep the pressure on the teams above them in the table.

First though they have the small matter of Banbridge Town in the Irish Cup this Saturday.

“We have to keep the run going now and we want to progress in the cup,” added Gawne.

“We will be targeting another win that’s for sure.”