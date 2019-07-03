Coleraine to announce new manager tonight with Oran Kearney in the frame

Coleraine will have a new manager in place by this evening the club have announced.

The club have been without a manager since Rodney McAree parted company with the club back in May.

Former boss Oran Kearney has been strongly linked with a return to the club since his departure from St Mirren.

The Bannsiders had approached Dundalk about Assistant Head Coach Ruaidhri Higgins, but they were refused permission to speak to him about the vacant position.

The long-running saga will come to an end tonight though with the announcement set for 6pm, with supporters asked to attend from 5.45pm.