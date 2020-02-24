COMMENT: Coleraine too slick for sorry Institute

At the third time of asking this season, Coleraine saw off bottom side Institute, this time in comfortable fashion, at a windy Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Saturday.

After suffering a defeat when the sides last met in November, the Bannsiders weren’t in the mood to lose again and had the victory sealed after 55 minutes.

Institute boss, Sean Connor, will be fuming the opening three goals were conceded from set-pieces, with ex-Institute pair, Aaron Canning (2) and Stephen O’Donnell, the visitors’ goalscorers.

Worryingly for the ex-Bohemians manager is the fact his young side never looked like scoring against Coleraine and didn’t seem to have a plan on how to get back into the game after Canning’s opener.

After the highs and workman like display at Warrenpoint Town in their previous outing, which saw them come back twice to earn a point late-on, ’Stute reverted to type and just never got going at the weekend.

For Oran Kearney’s men, they played a like team who really wanted to get that win and having not scored against the Drumahoe men this season, that was something they wanted to put right at the weekend.

While they’ll have played better this season, they were always in control and could have won by a bigger margin, even though at times they didn’t even get out of second gear.

Defensively O’Donnell and Canning were solid, while in midfield Stephen Lowry’s experience was too much for ’Stute midfielders and the pacy Stewart Nixon was a threat all day to the home side’s defence.

On a number of occasions the ex-Carrick Rangers man got in behind the ’Stute back-line and played a part in their fourth and final goal, which Josh Carson tapped home, and his recent addition from the Taylors Avenue's club could turn out to be a superb piece of business from Kearney.

If the Bannsiders keep up their current form they certainly will be in with a chance of winning more silverware before the season is over.