COMMENT: Coleraine version 2.0 on course under Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney’s Coleraine evolution may have been disrupted by his 10-month spell in Scotland but Saturday night served up evidence of a bright future for the back-on-track Bannsiders, writes Patrick Van Dort.

Kearney left the Irish League in the summer of 2018 with Coleraine as Irish Cup winners and Danske Bank Premiership runners-up.

He returned to Coleraine last summer facing a rebuilding job at a club short of confidence and identity.

Coleraine lack the new-money financial power of Glentoran or Linfield or the European windfalls enjoyed by traditional contenders Linfield and Crusaders.

However, Kearney has crafted a tightknit panel of players competitive in the face of such off-the-field strength built on the benefits of renewed self-belief.

In the Windsor Park media room leading up to and in the immediate aftermath of the final, Coleraine’s Aaron Traynor, Josh Carson, Stephen Lowry, Lyndon Kane and Jamie Glackin each spoke in glowing terms of Kearney’s influence.

A bond strengthened over the highs and lows of recent seasons offered Kearney the insight to make such major calls as entrusting James McLaughlin with a starting spot irrespective of the striker having failed to find the net since November or handing Lowry the responsibility for a penalty kick despite the midfielder only ranking his own prowess from the spot “third or fourth in the pecking order”.

Kearney also had to juggle a number of players recovering from injury or illness which would impact on the minutes from which he could expect maximum input. Enforced substitutions of defenders Aaron Traynor and Adam Mullan led to tactical reshuffles within the drama of the final.

Having extracted big gains from those small but crucial calls, Kearney accepts the next step is to use silverware success as a catalyst.

The call of St Mirren prevented Kearney from building on Coleraine’s Irish Cup triumph in 2018 but now he can call on players bolstered by extra experience alongside some key additions such as Curtis Allen.

Future recruitment options may expand, irrespective of financial restrictions, thanks to the increased appeal of a trophy-winning club.

The Bannsiders remain on course for a trophy treble and it may prove a talking point dismissed within the Coleraine clubhouse but many outside observers will consider Saturday a landmark display of growing maturity for Kearney’s Coleraine version 2.0.