Conor Mitchell looking for new club after Burnley departure

Goalkeeper Conor Mitchell is on the lookout for a new club after his release from Premier League side Burnley.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Danske Bank Premiership champions Linfield, said he's looking forward to the next chapter in his career.

Mitchell tweeted: "7 years done and dusted @BurnleyOfficial time for a new chapter."

The big stopper enjoyed his time back home with the Blues and may see a return to Northern Ireland as one option.

Speaking after the final game of the season Mitchell said: “It is fantastic experience (to win a league) and it is not something that can be replicated in many other places.

“As a young player you do not get that challenge in an Academy environment so it is nice to come here and feel the pressure of contesting league titles.

“It has been nice to be home and I have really enjoyed my time playing back here."

Whatever happens there certainly going to be no shortage of options for the keeper.