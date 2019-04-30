Conor Mitchell unsure about Burnley future at the moment

On-loan Linfield goalkeeper Conor Mitchell says his future is 'relatively unknown at the minute'.

Mitchell, who joined the Blues on loan from English Premier League side Burnley in January, signed a new one-year contract with the Clarets last summer.

Speaking after playing in Linfield's 1-1 draw at Coleraine in the final game of the season Mitchell said he would see what the situation was at Burnley before making a decision on his future.

“The future is relatively unknown at the minute," said the 22-year-old.

“I will have a few weeks rest and then I will have to see where Burnley is at and take it from there."

Mitchell was part of the Linield squad which won a record 53rd Irish League title this season, although his playing opportunities were limited due to the form of Gareth Deane, who took over between the sticks following Roy Carroll's cruciate injury.

“I came in back in January and it has been tough because Gareth has been in such great form," said Mitchell.

“It is my job to keep pushing him on but thankfully I have played the past few games and getting a reward for the hard work.

“It is fantastic experience (to win a league) and it is not something that can be replicated in many other places.

“As a young player you do not get that challenge in an Academy environment so it is nice to come here and feel the pressure of contesting league titles.

“It has been nice to be home and I have really enjoyed my time playing back here."

Saturday's game at Coleraine Showgrounds was something of a home game for the Portrush man, and it was one he enjoyed playing in.

“It was tough conditions out there – I was hoping for a little bit of sunshine," he joked.

“It was nice to play back at The Showgrounds and when I joined Linfield this was a match that I had looked forward to so I was happy to get the nod.

“It was a well contested game and I felt that both teams used the conditions well in each half and for me a draw was a fair result."