DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP: Coleraine buzzing at thought of big finish

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney says his players are enjoying themselves too much to feel any nerves as we head towards the season finale.

The Bannsiders know if they win their remaining games this season they will walk away with a remarkable League and Cup double!

Carrick's Darren Henderson. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

But rather than feel anxious about what lies in front of them Kearney told the News Letter they are ‘buzzing’ about it.

“The boys are buzzing, they’re all really enjoying the ride and it’s brilliant where we’re at,” he said.

“If anyone had have said to them at the start of the year that with six games to go they’d be two points off the top a lot of people wouldn’t have believed it.

“It’s about going and enjoying the ride and giving it everything you’ve got.

“There’s no time for nerves or anything else that goes with it and, really, it’s Crusaders title to lose as there is no expectation on us.

“The big thing for us this season was to follow up on last year and get back into Europe. That was the big target so once we can do that we can relax and go and have a rattle at it.”

The Bannsiders are back in league action again on Friday night when they host Carrick Rangers knowing a win will take them top of the league again.

They will however be without Jamie McGonigle (pictured right) and Ciaron Harkin, who are on Northern Ireland Under-21 duty this week.

“There would have been the option to play the game mid-April with a game or two to go in the season but we felt with the momentum and with the Irish Cup semi-final we didn’t want to go two weeks without a game,” added Kearney

“It’s important we keep playing matches and going from week to week, that’s why we decided to play on Friday night.”

The Bannsiders squad should be able cope with the loss of McGonigle and Harkin.

It certainly proved its worth in last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Ards as Eoin Bradley came off the bench to help seal the win.

“Skinner is 34 and he’s recovered from a massive injury last season he’s and played a huge amount of football since,” said Kearney.

“He (Bradley) had a tough game last Saturday and another one on Tuesday night and knowing we won’t have Jamie against Carrick I didn’t want him picking up a knock and ending up without our first choice strikers.

“It’s my job to manage the squad and last Saturday was about trying to juggle the squad but ensure we got the win as well.

‘I’m delighted for Stephen Dooley to be back again, it’s been a traumatic and tough time for him.

“We put the reins on him a bit this week just to make sure he is ready for the big games coming up in the next few weeks.”

Both Coleraine and Carrick Rangers face some big games over the next few weeks, but for different reasons.

As the Bannsiders hope to overtake Crusaders in the race for the league title, Carrick are fighting for their Premiership survival.

They currently occupy the relegation play-off spot seven points off safety.

Striker Darren Henderson has not given up hope of reeling in Warrenpoint Town just yet.

“We will certainly keep believing and give it our all until the end,” said Henderson.

“We don’t want to be in the play-off spot, we want to secure our place in the Premiership.

“It’s going to be tough, seven points is a big margin to pull back, but once we go into the split we will be playing the teams around us.

“I have to admit it was gutting to hear Warrenpoint had beat Ballymena last week, especially after we had lost to Cliftonville.

“But we just have to keep working hard and see what happens.

“It might not seem like it given our results, but we have been playing well of late.

“Our games have been really tight, there has only been the odd goal in them.

“Unfortunately we maybe haven’t been creating as many chances at the other end.

“But we will go to Coleraine with the intention of playing to win the game. That’s the way David McAlinden sets his teams up.

“We won’t hide from the situation we find ourselves in. We know it will be tough against Coleraine, but we’ll give it everything.”