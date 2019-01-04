Derry City boss Declan Devine declares interest in Darren McCauley

DECLAN Devine insists he would love to bring both Darren McCauley and Michael McCrudden to Derry City but expects the talented duo will have no shortage of options.

Coleraine winger, McCauley revealed he would ‘consider’ a return to the Candy Stripes as he weighs up his options while McCrudden, who has netted 18 times for Institute this season, is also understood to be open to a move to Brandywell.

Devine, who brought Patrick McClean and Ciaron Harkin back to the club this week, insists both McCauley and McCrudden would be the perfect fit for his new-look team.

“Every club in Ireland will be looking at McCauley and McCrudden as well and thinking they could entice them to their club,” said Devine.

“I would love to have the both of them here. I’m sure Paddy (McLaughlin) will be looking for Michael to stay and Rodney (McAree) will be making it difficult for Darren to leave. They are quality players but every club is looking for them.

“Darren has got six months left on his contract so Coleraine could rightly say he’s going nowhere,” he added. “But ultimately Darren will not be short of options. Mickey McCrudden is the top goalscorer in the Irish League and Darren was probably the best player in the Irish League last year. They’re two quality players. Would we like them at Derry City? Absolutely! But I’m sure everyone else would like them too.”

Following the additions of McClean, Harkin and David Parkhouse this week, Devine is making good on his promise to bring back a local identity to the club.

“For the last couple of years that local identity has been missing from the club and when you look at the last two or three games last year when there wasn’t one Derry based player in the team then that was wrong. We want local players but it’s a happy medium as we have players here from Scotland, Dublin and further afield.”