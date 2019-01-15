Derry City confirm Dean Shiels has been released from his contract

DECLAN Devine has revealed midfielder, Dean Shiels has left the club by mutual consent, claiming the former Northern Ireland international didn’t fit into his plans.

“Dean has left the club and we’d like to thank him for his service last season,” confirmed Devine. “We wish him all the best in the future but we agreed he just didn’t fit into what we are trying to build here at the club.”

It’s understood Shiels, who was brought to the club by his father, Kenny on a one-and-a-half year deal last June, has been in ongoing discussions with Coleraine about a move to the Showgrounds.

The ex-Rangers and Kilmarnock midfielder scored twice in 15 appearances in all competitions for Derry last season. It was his second spell in the League of Ireland having won the 2016 Airtricity Premier Division with Dundalk where he made 16 appearances and scored four goals for the Lilywhites.

Meanwhile, Devine admits he’s far from finished in terms of recruitment and expects several new arrivals in the coming weeks.

The Brandywell boss has held talks with transfer-listed Coleraine winger, Darren McCauley but isn’t overly confident the club can compete with the financial muscle of other interested clubs, including big-spending Larne who are understood to have offered the Top of the Hill man a contract.

“The door certainly isn’t shut on Darren and we’d love to see him playing at the Brandywell but it’s difficult to compete financially with the likes of Larne who are also interested.”

Institute striker, Michael McCrudden also remains on Devine’s radar and he’s hoping the two clubs can reach an agreement soon.

“We’re definitely not finished yet in terms of our recruitment process. We’re looking at a number of players we’re hoping to bring to the club in the coming days but it is unheard of that you need 15 senior players to bring to a football club

“We feel we are rebuilding with quality players and players in the right age brackets and more importantly I think we’re bringing in good people.”