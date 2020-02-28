Eoin Bradley bags late winner as Coleraine edge past Larne

Eoin Bradley was the Coleraine hero as he came off the bench to seal Coleraine’s place in the Irish Cup semi-final for a fourth successive season.

Bradley was a first-half substitute and he helped tee up James McLaughlin for a second-half equaliser ater Lyndon Kane had put through his own goal.

Jeff Hughes put the hosts back in front before Stevie Lowry levelled from the spot and Bradley scored late on to seal a third win in a row for Oran Kearney’s men over Larne in the competition.

In 2018, the Bannsiders saw off the Inver men in the semi-finals on their way to winning the competition.

Last Season Coleraine came out on top again in an eight-goal thriller at Inver Park in the last eight.

So Tiernan Lynch’s men were looking to finally get one over the men from the Ballycastle Road.

And the hosts made a bright start with Marty Donnelly forcing Chris Johns into action with only 40 seconds on the clock. The keeper got down well to save Donnelly’s effort from 25 yards.

He was left helpless by the winger’s powerful effort five minutes later when Donnelly picked up the loose ball inside the box before crashing a shot off the crossbar.

Coleraine finally got their passing range going with McLaughlin threading a pass through for Ian Parkhill, but the wide man slipped as he surged into the box and the chance was gone.

At the other end Fuad Sule fizzed a shot wide after he picked up a loose ball 20 yards out.

A slick move by Larne on 23 minutes saw Tomas Cosgrove whip a great ball into the box, but it was too high for Davy McDaid at the back post.

Dean Jarvis then picked up a loose ball before drilling a shot wide of the target as the hosts continued to dominate possession.

Another passing interchange on 28 minutes saw Donnelly race clear, but Aaron Canning got back in well to deny him as he pulled the trigger.

The hosts went close again 10 minutes before the break as Harry Flowers flicked on Donnelly’s corner, but it just evaded Jeff Hughes at the back post.

Bannsiders boss Kearney had seen enough and brought on Bradley with eight minutes of the first half remaining, Parkhill making way.

Larne though were still looking dangerous as Donnelly fired another rasping drive inches wide.

At the other end Bradley almost made the perfect introduction as he fired a free-kick goalwards on 41 minutes, but Conor Devlin produced a great save to deny him.

The deadlock was finally broken a minute before half-time as Donnelly whipped another great delivery into the Coleraine box, and the ball nicked off Kane before going in off the far post.

The Bannsiders started the second half with renewed purpose as Aaron Jarvis was introduced to the midfield. And they drew themselves level 10 minutes after the restart as Bradley teed up McLaughlin to fired low past Devlin.

But Larne hit back again as Hughes found himself unmarked at the back post to held home another Donnelly set-piece on 64 minutes.

But their advantage lasted only six minutes this time as the visitors were awarded a spot-kick after John Herron handled a long throw into the box. Lowry stepped up to convert.

A slick move on 80 minutes saw Kane exchange passes with Bradley, and the full-back drew an excellent save out of Devlin at his near post.

But the keeper was at fault for the Coleraine third as Bradley popped up with the winner with three minutes to go to put his side in front for the first time. He lost his marker in the box and his right-foot shot somehow squirmed between the keeper’s legs.

Larne were visibly rocked, and try as they might they couldn’t find a way past a stubborn Bannsiders rearguard as they helf on to seal their place in the semi-finals.