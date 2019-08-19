Eoin Bradley takes the plaudits from Coleraine boss Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney hailed the efforts of striker Eoin Bradley as Coleraine picked up their first win of the season at Linield on Saturday.

The front man has scored in the opening two fixtures against Cliftonville and Glentoran, and produced another sparkling display at the home of the champions to help his side to their first three points of the season.

“Skinner is 35-years-old and a lot has been said about him in pre-season, but we’re all in it long enough now to read into his pre-season performances,” said Kearney.

“He’s shown the attitude of a senior pro that I need around the club. His three performances to date, as I’ve said to him, have set a bar for him and the important thing now is that he chins it.

“I always believe Skinner has to play a certain way to be effective, and I’ve also seen him be ineffective when he tries to do other things.

“This week in particular he has really honed in on the things he is good at.

“When he does that he’s a handful for anybody in this league.”

Kearney brought Bradley off late on at Windsor and his replacement, Emmett McGuckin, came on to score on his debut for the club.

“Skinner has put in a monster of a week. I kept going to take him off and he kept putting in another burst,” said the Bannsiders boss.

“We wanted to freshen it up and try and get something to happen, to be fair to Emmett it’s a great read and a great finish as well.”

After letting points slip late on against the Glens and the Reds it looked as though lightning might strike for a third time on Saturday. The Bannsiders were 3-0 up and cruising against David Healy men, butgoals rom Joel Cooper and Shayne Lavery made it an uncomfortable finish.

Kearney said: “It wasn’t an easy finish. Coming here and trying to see out a lead at any time is tough.

“But to try and do that off the week that we’ve had made it even tougher.

“Credit to the lads I thought the stood up and stood firm particularly when it went 3-2.

“I thought we looked more ropey at 3-1 than we did at 3-2, we started to find our edge again, get hold of the ball and pass it.

“When it gets to that stage the key thing is getting out with the three points.

“Emmett’s goal at the end was great for him and it was a nice way to top it off.

“You never feel the season is up and running until you get the first win.

“As much as we’ve been picking up points and we’re unbeaten the key thing was to try and come out of that tough first week with six points, that’s what I was aiming for.

“We’re sitting on five, but the way the week has gone we’re more than happy to take the five.

“You hope after the first two games some of it’s self-inflicted and some of it is bad luck, but you don’t want that run to continue for too long.

“It’s great to get the points and get going and build on it.”