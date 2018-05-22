FOOTBALL: Glebe Rangers secure title to set up play-off with Dollingstown

Glebe Rangers’ 1-0 win over St James Swifts on Monday night not only secured the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League title, but also sealed their place in the two-leg play-off for the final NIFL spot.

Jason Wilmont’s side will take on Dollingstown, who won the Mid Ulster Intermediate League Section A.

The first leg will be played at Planter’s Park this Friday night, kick-off 7pm, with the return at the Riada Stadium the following Tuesday night, again with a 7pm start.

The away goals rule will be in play.

Ian Christie’s first half goal was enough to secure the league title for the Glebe on Monday night.

It has been an incredible run for Wilmont’s men who have played 48 games so far this season including seven games in the last four weeks.

They only lost three league games all season to finish one point ahead of Bangor.

Glebe will be hoping to continue that run of form into the two-legged play-off as they bid to make a return to the NIFL