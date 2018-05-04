Football rumour mill: Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho interested in Ajax winger | Arsenal beat Bayern Munich to signing of Turkish defender | Liverpool will be forced to pay £10m to Southampton if they win Champions League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is interested in 18-year-old Ajax winger Justin Kluivert, the son of Dutch legend Patrick. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are considering a move for former Watford boss Marco Silva to replace Sam Allardyce. (Goal)

Bayern Munich will make a bid for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, 24, if they lose Robert Lewandowski. (Bild)

Arsenal have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing of Turkish defender Caglar Soyuncu, who currently plays in the Bundesliga with Freiburg. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are preparing to to make a £30m summer move for Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand (Daily Star)

Liverpool will be forced to pay £10m to Southampton if they win the Champions League over clauses in the contracts of ex-Saints Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana. (The Sun)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mirror)

Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has dared Nantes to sack him after the club's president accused him of being unprofessional. (Leicester Mercury)

Aston Villa will try to re-sign West Brom's English midfielder Gareth Barry if they are promoted from the Championship. (Daily Mirror)

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini and his representatives will continue discussions with Manchester United over a new contract. (Sky Sports)

Stoke boss Paul Lambert has played down reports linking Championship winners Wolves with a £35m move for goalkeeper Jack Butland. (Express and Star)