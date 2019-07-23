Foyle Cup parade welcomes thousands to Derry City's Guildhall Square

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, has welcomed thousands of young footballers to the city at the 2019 O’Neill's Foyle Cup parade.

The parade is one of the highlights of the week-long festival of football where over 400 teams from across the world compete in over 1,500 games.

Addressing an estimated crowd of over 6,000 players, coaches and officials in Guildhall Square, Mayor Boyle encouraged the players to savour the experience.

“It is my honour to welcome you to the 2019 O’Neill's Foyle Cup, an event that gets bigger and better every year since its inception back in 1992,” she said.

“The tournament plays a key role in showcasing our region as a host for international level events and Council are therefore delighted to continue to support the tournament through sponsorship and by providing playing facilities.

“I would like to particularly acknowledge the work of Tournament Chairman, Michael Hutton, the Derry and District Youth Football Association, the match referees and volunteers without whom this tournament wouldn’t be possible.

“I wish every team a safe and enjoyable tournament, I hope you enjoy the games and make memories this week that will last a lifetime.”

The O’Neill's Foyle Cup started out as an eight team, one day event in 1992 but has grown year on year into an international tournament hosted across venues in Derry, Causeway Coast, Donegal and Tyrone.

The tournament attracts scouts from all the major clubs in the UK and has played a key role in the development of many current professional players.

Full O’Neills Foyle Cup fixtures and results are available on the tournament website are www.foylecup.com