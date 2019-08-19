Glenn Ferguson's transfer record still stands says Oran Kearney

Oran Kearney has dismissed claims that Jamie McGonigle's transfer from Coleraine to Crusaders broke Glenn Ferguson's long-standing Irish League transfer fee record.

Reports last week suggested the fee the Bannsiders received for the 23-year-old was more than the £55,000 Linfield paid Glenavon for the ace marksman in 1998.

But Kearney said the reported fee of £60,000 is wide of the mark and that Ferguson still holds the honour of being the most expensive domestic signing.

"It was reported this that Glenn's record had stood for years, Glenn's record still stands," said Kearney.

"I don't know the exact figure, but I know the region it's in, and I can assure you it's nowhere near the figure being reported.

"I played with Glenn and I know it's nowhere close to breaking his transfer fee."