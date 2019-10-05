HOW IT HAPPENED: Carrick Rangers 1 Coleraine 4

Coleraine scored four goals away from home for the third time this season as they put Carrick Rangers to the sword thanks to goals from Eoin Bradley, Caolan Loughran (own goal), Aaron Jarvis and Aaron Traynor, Loughran also scored a penalty at the right end to give the hosts a brief glimmer of hope.

6: Great save by Johns to push away Cherry's powerful shot from outside the box

8: Long ball releases Bradley, Hogg does well to hold him up, striker cuts the ball back for Maciulaitis, but his effort is cleared off the line by Kelly

11: Cherry forced Johns into another save

12: Bradley gives the visitors the lead as he forces the ball home from close range after a corner

26: Loughran fires in from the spot after McConaghie brought down Nixon in the box

37: Sweeping move from the back sees Kane surge forward, but he drags his shot wide

39: Bradley's free kick clips the bar

45: Loughran heads Maciulaitis shot past Hogg and into his own net

57: Johns saves from Nixon's effort from 25 yards

63: Jarvis heads home at the back post

69: Traynor taps home after Hogg ails to hold Doherty's effort

82: Hogg makes a smart save from Maciulaitis