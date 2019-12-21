How It Happened: Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 0

Conor McMenamin's late header secured all three points for Cliftonville at Solitude against Coleraine, in a game game where tempers flared over at the final whistle.

2: McConaghie cross McLaughlin great touch and pull back, Glackin fired over from eight yards

3: Gormley Reed up McMenamin his powerful shot tipped over by John's

15: Bradley free kick deflected wide

19: Good link up between Doherty and Glackin sees the former drive a shot inches wide of the post

21: McMenamin with another effort from distance but Johns saves at the second attempt

26: Brush at full stretch to tip over another stinging shot from Doherty

45+1: Brush saves well from a McConaghie free kick

63: Brush palms away O'Donnell's close range header

70: Long ball beats McConaghie, Gormley tries to flick the ball past Johns but the keeper blocks well

74: Excellent point-blank save by Brush to hold on to Carson's header

84: Deep cross to the back post and McMenamin heads home off the underside of the bar