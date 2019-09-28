HOW IT HAPPENED: Coleraine 0 Larne 0

The defences were on top at The Showgrounds as both Coleraine and Larne failed to carve out enough clear cut chances on the day.
11: Watson glances a header wide from Randall's corner
12: Donnelly races in behind the Coleraine defence Johns parries his shot and Canning blocks the rebound
17: Carson forces Devlin into a save
21: Devlin blocks Kane's shot from a tight angle
26: Doherty's shot on the turn saved by Devlin
39: Hughes heads over from Randall's cross
45+1: Bradley curls a free kick into side netting
57: Kane fires wide from edge of box
70: McKendry tries his luck from distance but it goes inches over the bar
90+3: McEleney fires over with the goal at his mercy
90+4: Jarvis hits the bar with a long range effort