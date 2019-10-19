HOW IT HAPPENED: Crusaders 0 Coleraine 2

A double from the penalty spot from Ben Doherty moved Coleraine joint top of the Danske Bank Premiership with their second victory of the season over Crusaders.
6: Ward crosses for Caddell who heads wide
11: Heatley fires over from the edge of the box
16: Bradley is brought down in the box by Hegarty
17: Doherty sends his namesake the wrong way to slot home from the spot
26: Cushley's free kick from the edge of the box easily gathered by Johns
27: Doherty tips a shot from Doherty around the post
37: Great run by Clarke, cuts inside but drags his shot wide of target
55: Jarvis fires over after good work by Glackin
73: McElroy shot palmed away by Johns
78: Doherty produces excellent double save to deny Glackin
87: McElroy turns and fires over from edge of the box
89: Bradley breaks free but drags his shot wide of the target
90: Forsythe brings down Doherty in the box
91: Doherty steps up to coolly slot down the middle