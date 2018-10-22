IN PICTURES: Round up of all the Danske Bank Premiership action

It was another action packed weekend in the Danske Bank Premiership.

At The Oval there was no fewer than FOUR red cards dished out by referee Keith Kennedy as Glenavon came from behind to beat Glentoran.

Coleraine picked up their first win under Rodney McAree thanks to Gareth McConaghie’s strike at home to Crusaders.

Mark Kelly hit a brace as Ards ended Linfield’s unbeaten run.

Cliftonville ran out 3-1 winners at home to Warrenpoint Town, while Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts shared the spoils.

On Friday night Institute picked up a great win on the road at Newry City AFC.