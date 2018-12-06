Institute's Paddy McLaughlin happy with Irish Cup home draw

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin feels his side have been handed a tough Tennent's Irish Cup fifth round draw against Warrenpoint Town.
McLaughlin was also quick to point out that having home advantage is a benefit to his side.
Elsewhere in the competition the tie of the round sees Crusaders host Belfast rivals Glentoran; in another all Premiership clash Cliftonville take on Dungannon Swifts; holders Coleraine start their defence against H&W Welders and Linfield entertain Ballyclare Comrades.
Premiership leaders Ballymena United travel to in-form Bluefin Sport Championship side Dundela, while Limavady United face Larne Tech OB, junior out-fit Maiden City travel to Ivan Sproule's Dergview, Glenavon have home advantage over Rosemount Rec and Strabane Athletic make the trip to Knockbreda.
Tennent's Irish Cup fifth round draw:
Larne v Newry City
Crusaders v Glentoran
Knockbreda v Strabane Athletic
Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts
Loughgall v Crumlin Star
Dundela v Ballymena United
Coleraine v H&W Welders
Dergview v Maiden City
Portadown v Abbey Villa
Queen's University v Lisburn Distillery
Ards v Carrick Rangers
Limavady United v Larne Tech OB
Glenavon v Rosemount Rec
Institute v Warrenpoint Town
Linfield v Ballyclare Comrades
Ballinamallard United v PSNI
All ties will be played on Saturday January 5, 2019.