IRISH CUP: Civic Reception for Coleraine’s Cup heroes

Coleraine lift the Tennents Irish Cup Final at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. Picture by Brian Little
Coleraine’s Irish Cup winning team will be honoured with a civic reception on Wednesday 16th May.

The event at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s headquarters will be hosted by the Mayor Councillor Joan Baird OBE.

The team beat Cliftonville 3 -1 to lift the coveted trophy in front of a huge crowd at Windsor Park on May 5th.

Offering her congratulations to everyone involved, the Mayor said: “Coleraine Irish Cup victory marks a tremendous milestone for the players and club officials.

“It was a fantastic day for the town and indeed the entire borough and I’m looking forward to offering my personal congratulations to manager Oran Kearney and his squad.”

Players enjoyed a triumphant return to the Showgrounds following the game and celebrations will continue with an open top bus parade around the town on Friday evening (May 11th).