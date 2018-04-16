IRISH CUP FINAL: Cup final fever has hit Coleraine again

Irish Cup final fever has certainly gripped Coleraine!

The town has been bedecked in blue and white flags, local businesses have decorated their windows and fans have been flocking in their droves for tickets.

One of the local bars in Coleraine, the Railway Arms (Johnston's Bar), which has decorated its windows for the Irish Cup final.

The club sold out it's allocation for tickets in under two hours on Saturday, and the demand for the remaining tickets, which went on sale online on Monday morning has been huge.

Fans who visited the local Ticketmaster outlet store reported queues of nearly one and a half hours at the shop in Portrush!

Supporters are being urged to sort out their tickets quickly or they may face disappointment.

Buses have been fully booked since the semi final win over Larne.

However, Translink have announced details of a special Cup Final train which will run direct from Coleraine Train Station on Saturday 5 May.

The special service from the Station to Adelaide Train Station will depart at 11:51 calling at City Hospital at 13:15 and arriving at Adelaide 13:20

The return service from Adelaide Train Station to Coleraine Train station will depart at 17:37, calling at City Hospital at 17:42 arriving at Coleraine at 19:05.

Should the match go to extra time, train will depart Adelaide Train Station at 18:40, calling at City Hospital at 18:45 at arriving at Coleraine at 20:05. Passengers travelling to Ballymoney will be able to avail of the 20:19 connecting service.

Boarding Cards for the Special Service can be purchased in advance from Coleraine and Ballymoney Train Station.

Passengers must be in possession of both a boarding card and valid ticket if traveling on this service.

Return fares for this special service: Adult - £12.70, Child - £6.30 and 60+ & Senior Smartcard – Free (using Senior Smartpass)

Due to operational reason, passengers from Ballymoney who wish to travel on this Coleraine Football Special Train should avail of the 11:30 service from Ballymoney to Coleraine to join the train there.