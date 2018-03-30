IRISH CUP: Praise by Coleraine’s Oran Kearney for ‘Premiership’ Larne

Oran Kearney says his Coleraine side will not be taking anything for granted as they face Larne in the Irish Cup semi-final.

The Championship side have caused waves in local football this season with their ambitious recruitment plans.

And Kearney knows his side will have to be at their best to see off a team packed with experienced personnel.

“We have had Larne watched, we know what they are about,” said the Bannsiders boss after his side regained top spot in the Danske Bank Premiership - a lead Crusaders then managed to overturn with Monday’s victory against Warrenpoint Town.

“They are a Championship side, with Premiership players.

“It would be remiss of us to ignore the results they have had so far in the competition.

“If we go in and be sloppy, then anything can happen.

“It’s so important we get back to basics in training and have all guns firing on Saturday.

“We have to get out of the blocks and start well.

“We generally do that, against Carrick Rangers last Friday night we saved it for the second half.”

The 3-2 win over Carrick Rangers saw Coleraine leapfrog Crusaders.

The Bannsiders, who were without Jamie McGonigle and Ciaron Harkin, were pushed all the way by the strugglers, but secured the three points in the end and sealed European football for next season too.

“Friday night was all about the result,” said Kearney. “Obviously Jamie was with Northern Ireland under 21s and Ciaron was actually suspended, but we had to take the risk of playing the game.

“We have nailed European qualification again tonight, and to be honest that’s a big target sorted for the season.

“The pressure is off us, so the key thing was to go and ask a question of Crusaders.

“For the last six weeks or so we have hung in there.

“This was our opportunity to go and flip it, if we had lost the game tonight I would have taken a lot of flack for it but psychologically it was important for everyone to go home over the weekend with us back on top of the league again.”

That self-belief within the Coleraine camp will be required to reach a second successful Irish Cup final.

And Kearney feels his players are enjoying themselves too much to feel any nerves as a domestic trophy double remains on the cards.

“The boys are buzzing, they’re all really enjoying the ride and it’s brilliant where we’re at,” he said. “If anyone had have said to them at the start of the year that they’d be a few points off the top a lot of people wouldn’t have believed it.

“It’s about going and enjoying the ride and giving it everything you’ve got, there’s no time for nerves or anything.

“It’s important we keep playing matches and going from week to week.”