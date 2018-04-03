IRISH LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Crunch time in race for the Danske Bank Premiership crown

Leaders Crusaders will aim to beat Coleraine for the first time this season when the Danske Bank Premiership’s top two meet at Seaview on Tuesday .

The Crues lead the Bannsiders by two points with five fixtures remaining.

Coleraine won the first league game between the teams this season, with the other two encounters drawn.

Coleraine midfield, Josh Carson is expecting an enthralling game in Belfast.

“They are all big games at this stage of the season, “ said Carson. “We are looking forward to it, and taking it in our stride. What will be will be come the end of the season, but we have a crucial five games coming up now.

“But it’s all about one game at a time for us, and hopefully the football will do the talking for us at the end of the day.”

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter expects a tough game for both teams.

“They have lost one league game all season and that is some going in this league.” said Baxter.

“There will be a bumper crowd and we are looking forward to the challenge - Oran (Kearney) deserves so much credit for the team he has produced this year.

“Coleraine and ourselves have been the stand-out teams this season and it’s good to be a couple of points ahead but it’s a drive for the line now.”

“This game is a bit different as we know that if we pick up points then it means Crusaders have dropped points,” said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

“It’s a big match but there are a lot of other big teams for both sides to play after this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Fourth-placed Linfield would draw level on points with Glenavon above them if they were to defeat the Lurgan Blues at Mourneview Park, while Ballymena United host Irish Cup finalists Cliftonville in the other match in the top half of the table.

Reds boss, Barry Gray, said: “We don’t need any focus in the cup now as we’ve a few weeks before the final.

“We’ve five massive games in the league to prepare for and they are massive as we’ve a target of trying to get into that third spot.

“That may change but at the minute it is still realistic,” he added.

The opening post-split fixtures in the bottom half see bottom club Ballinamallard United afforded the opportunity to cut their five-point deficit to Carrick Rangers when the sides lock horns at Ferney Park.

Glentoran host Dungannon Swifts at the Oval and Ards are at home to Warrenpoint Town, who took a massive step towards preserving their top-flight status by seeing off Dungannon 3-0 on Saturday.