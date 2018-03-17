IRISH LEAGUE: McGonigle brace helps Coleraine to three points

Ards 1 Coleraine 3

A brace from Jamie McGonigle helped Coleraine to a 3-1 win at Ards.

McGonigle fired the Bannsiders in front inside five minutes at Bangor with a clever finish.

It was 2-0 three minutes later as Brad Lyons finished a sweeping move which involved Aaron Burns and Martin Smith.

Credit to the hosts though they kept battling away.

Keke rattled the upright with a close range finish before Ross Clarke reduced the deficit on 13 minutes.

He stepped up to curl a delightful free kick past Chris Johns from the edge of the box.

Into the second half and Coleraine introduced Eoin Bradley from the bench, and it paid dividends as he won a penalty with 20 minutes to go.

Up stepped McGonigle, who expertly fire home from the spot and seal another win for Oran Kearney's men.