IRISH LEAGUE: Oran Kearney warns Coleraine to beware of the party poopers

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney knows Ballymena United won’t need a second invitation to come and spoil the party on Boxing Day.

A bumper crowd is expected to pack into The Showgrounds, where the Bannsiders have only dropped two points so far this season.

But Kearney is well aware that the old foes will be out to put a spanner in the works for the league leaders.

“It’s a cliche but form and everything else goes out the window on derby days, and even more so on Boxing Day,” he told Times Sport.

“I have know doubt Ballymena will be out to spoil the party in front of what’s likely to be a bumper crowd.

“We know we will have to be at our best and produce a performance we are capable of.”

It is a tough fixture schedule for the Bannsiders with four games inside eleven days.

“It’s tough for the players, but thankfully we have a full bill of health amongst the squad bar the long term problems,” said Kearney.

“That was the key thing coming into these games that if someone was feeling a knock we had the players to come in.”

Kearney wants to bring the curtain down in style on a memorable 2017, and he is thankful to the fans for their support this past year.

“Obviously we all suffered disappointment with the cup final defeat, but it helped galvanise the club,” said Kearney.

“The support we have received since then has been fantastic and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“I’d like to thank them all and wish everyone a very happy Christmas!”