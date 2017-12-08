IRISH LEAGUE: Points will make prizes for the Bannsiders

We may be approaching Christmas, but as far as Coleraine are concerned the message is the same as it was for that very first game back in August - go and get three points.

To be fair to them they have don e that job very well to date having won 14 out of their 18 league games.

Boss Oran Kearney knows that if his side can maintain that record then their stay at the top of the league will be extended into the new year.

“The plan last Saturday was to remain six points clear after our game at Carrick Rangers,” said Kearney.

“The aim leaving the pitch at full-time was to have tall three points and all we can do is protect that lead.

“The plan is to keep going for as long as we can.

“We have done it up until now, there’s no doubt Christmas will be a busy period, but we want to win every game we play and we will approach every game with the same plan.”

“We will be solely focussed on winning all three points against Dungannon.

“It will be another tough game, it always is against Dungannon, but we hadn’t won down at Carrick for a couple of years, so records don’t really count an awful lot.

“It’s about making sure we arrive with the right attitude and mentality.

“Every single team in this league will bring their own problem and Carrick posed us a problem last week.

“Dungannon will look to do that this weekend like we will hope to bring them a problem.

“Like I’ve said loads of times, I’ve yet to see a team roll over and give you all three points.

“I didn’t expect the game at Carrick to be like that, nor do I think any of the games coming up to be like that either.

“We will take care of the busy festive fixtures when they come around.

“It’s nice that we are playing on a Saturday up until those festive fixtures.

“It’s important that we conserve as much energy as possible and look forward to a busy festive period.”

Kearney was delighted to see influential midfielder Brad Lyons grab a crucial goal for the Bannsiders in his first start following his facial injury in October.

Lyons grabbed Coleraine’s second just before half time and could have bagged a hat-trick on another day.

“Brad started up front and then moved back in the middle when we wanted to close the game down,” explained Kearney.

“He is such a big player for us and the goal he scores is a cracking finish.

“He plays a hand in the other two goals and hits the post a couple of times.

“He could have walked away with the match ball, but he has been pivotal for us this season and it’s great to have him back.”

While Coleraine have been consistently picking up three points, Dungannon Swifts have been consistently inconsistent.

The Swifts currently occupy eighth place in the table, five points off Glentoran in sixth.

Rodney McAree’s men has struggled to find consistency of late with wins usually followed by losses.

Last Saturday they went down 1-0 to reigning champions Linfield in a battling display at Windsor Park.

On another day they could have been walking away with one or eben all three points but for an inspired performance by Roy Carroll in the home goal.

McAree though saw plenty for his side to take confidence from.

“I was disappointed with the result but we gave ourselves something to fight for,” said the Swifts boss.

“We gave ourselves an opportunity to get something out of the game and we can take confidence from that.

“Roy is the best keeper in the league and I am not saying that Linfield didn’t deserve to win the game but he makes crucial saves at crucial times.

“He made very important saves, but I was pleased with our performance and application.”