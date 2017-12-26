IRISH LEAGUE: Reaction from Oran Kearney and David Jeffrey after Boxing Day derby draw

The Boxing Day spoils were shared at The Showgrounds between Coleraine and Ballymena United.

Here are the reactions from the managers.

Ballymena Kyle Owens celebrates

Coleraine’s Oran Kearney:

Are you disappointed with the manner of Ballymena’s equaliser?

“We knew the long throw was coming and the header was going into Chris Johns’ arms, but Aaron Traynor sticks out a leg and it goes into the goal.

“We are frustrated with that as we have kept three clean sheets in a row, and ideally when you go one-nil ahead, especially on a day like today, you expect something magnificent to change the game.

“Something as cheap as that is disappointing from our point of view.”

You must be happy to see Eoin Bradley return from injury?

“It’s brilliant to have Eoin back and he’s worked tremendously hard with his rehab.

“He is a vital player for us and his loss has put an awful lot of responsibility on Jamie McGonigle, but he’s been brilliant in the last few months.

“We want to have our best players back on the pitch and it’s great to see him out there.”

Lead at the top is now cut to four points – what’s your message to the players?

“Our big aim when we had injuries to players was to still be top by Christmas. It’s great to be around the top of the table and I hope we can keep it going.

“We have Cliftonville next and we are anticipating a tough battle at Solitude.”

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey:

What’s your views on the Boxing Day draw against Coleraine?

“I thought it was a fantastic game of football. I think on the balance of play, if we had won the game, nobody would have said we wouldn’t have deserved it.

“We encouraged the players at half-time and got a deserved equaliser through Kyle.”

What’s the latest on Johnny McMurray and Gary Thompson?

“Johnny has picked up an injury similar to the one Kyle Owens had at the start of the season .

“Gary has taken an awful crack on his ankle. I only had 16 fit players today, so I don’t know what I’ll do for Saturday against Glenavon.”