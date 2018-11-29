Jimmy Nicholl appointed first team coach at St Mirren

Oran Kearney has appointed Northern Ireland assistant manager Jimmy Nicholl as first team coach at St Mirren

The former Manchester United full-back has managed Raith Rovers, Millwall and Dunfermline, and last season had a spell as caretaker manager at Rangers.

Jimmy Nicholl

Nicholl is looking forward to the challenge with the Buddies, who picked up their first win under Kearney at the weekend.

He told the St Mirren website: "It's my first day today but on the evidence of what I've seen this morning there's a really good spirit about the place.

"Oran is a young, ambitious, enthusiastic manager and you can see the drive that he has got. That enthusiasm should rub off on all the players and all the staff and that drive and determination.

"I look forward to it. My job will be when there are difficult times. If we are winning everyone is happy, but it's the difficult times you have to keep everyone lifted."

Nicholl was appointed Rangers assistant boss earlier this year.

He then took over the final few games of the season when Graeme Murty left the role before bowing out when Steven Gerrard took charge.