Lauren Wade joins Glasgow City

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has join Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City.
The Coleraine woman joins the Glasgow side after a spell with Icelandic side Thróttur Reykjavik.
The 26-year-old is delighted to have put pen-to-paper for City, who have dominated football in Scotland winning their 13th consecutive Scottish Building Society SWPL title in a row last October.
"I am absolutely delighted to have signed for Glasgow City," said Wade.
"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."