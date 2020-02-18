Lauren Wade joins Glasgow City

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has joined Glasgow City
Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has joined Glasgow City

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has join Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City.

The Coleraine woman joins the Glasgow side after a spell with Icelandic side Thróttur Reykjavik.

The 26-year-old is delighted to have put pen-to-paper for City, who have dominated football in Scotland winning their 13th consecutive Scottish Building Society SWPL title in a row last October.

"I am absolutely delighted to have signed for Glasgow City," said Wade.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."