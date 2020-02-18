Lauren Wade joins Glasgow City

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has join Scottish Women's Premier League champions Glasgow City.

The Coleraine woman joins the Glasgow side after a spell with Icelandic side Thróttur Reykjavik.

The 26-year-old is delighted to have put pen-to-paper for City, who have dominated football in Scotland winning their 13th consecutive Scottish Building Society SWPL title in a row last October.

"I am absolutely delighted to have signed for Glasgow City," said Wade.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."