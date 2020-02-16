LEAGUE CUP FINAL: ‘That’s me back’ says Coleraine’s James McLaughlin

James McLaughlin walked out at Windsor Park on Saturday without a goal in Coleraine colours since November - then walked off the pitch the BetMcLean League Cup final hero.

McLaughlin made his mark on 52 minutes by gaining the decisive touch inside a packed penalty area on Josh Carson’s corner-kick delivery.

As Crusaders complaints for a foul on goalkeeper Sean O’Neill were waved away by referee Ian McNabb, McLaughlin wheeled away to the packed Bannsiders support behind the goal to celebrate what proved the final’s defining moment.

“I’m over the moon,” said McLaughlin during his post-match interview. “That is the first of many, I hope.

“I was delighted to see the chance come to me because I hadn’t scored a goal since November.

“To score my first goal of the competition today of all days is brilliant but I never doubted myself when I wasn’t scoring.

“It’s been a long season; I had a good start, then hit a bit of a blip but that’s me back now.”

Coleraine returned home with the trophy for only the second time in club history and first since 1988 despite falling behind to Jamie McGonigle’s opening goal on 10 minutes.

Oran Kearney’s men gained a lifeline with a penalty kick which sparked wild protests by the Crues camp but Stephen Lowry displayed composure from the spot to level the tie before the break.

Then the chance arrived for McLaughlin to write his name into the club history books.