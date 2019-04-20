Leroy Millar secures derby win for Ballymena United

Ballymena United edged a step closer to securing second place with a 1-0 win over derby rivals Coleraine.

Leroy Millar's deft chip on six minutes secured the points for David Jeffrey's men.

They now sit five points clear of Glenavon in third, with the two set to meet at The Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.

The hosts broke the deadlock on six minutes as Leroy Millar surged into the box, checked back on to his right foot and curled a superb chip into the far top corner.

The Bannsiders responded with some neat build up play resulting in Jamie McGonigle's shot from the edge of the area being palmed away by Ross Glendinning.

The striker was at it again a minute before the break as he tried his luck from over 35-yards.

It forced Glendinning into action again to tip the dipping shot over the bar.

The hosts should have doubled their lead five minutes into the second half.

Chris Johns did well to block Andy McGrory's close range from Kofi Balmer's long throw, the loose ball fell for Jonny McMurray, but he blazed over from six yards.

McMurray then almost caught the Bannsiders out on the break, but he was upended by Steven Douglas before he got into the Coleraine half.

McGrory then headed over from close range as the game entered the last half hour.

The Sky Blues had the ball in the net again with 18 minutes to go as McGrory headed in the rebound after Johns had denied Lecky with a great save.

But the goal was chalked off as the midfielder was in an offside position when he scored.

The home side were denied again on 86 minutes thanks to a superb goal-saving challenge by Stephen O'Donnell with Lecky waiting to pounce.