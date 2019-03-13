Linfield and Ballymena United's title decider to be televised

Linfield's crucial meeting with Ballymena United will be televised in the first post split fixture of this season's Danske Bank Premership.
NIFL confirmed the game between the league leaders and the second placed team, which could go a long way in deciding where the Gibson Cup ends up this season, will be broadcast live on BBC Two NI from Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday 5 April (kick-off: 7.45pm).
There's also an enthralling encounter at the other end of the table on the same night as Newry City host Ards.
Linield have three home game post split before finishing the season away to Coleraine.
Ballymena United have four games at the Showgrounds, their only away game coming against Cliftonville at Solitude on April 13th, before they wrap up the season at home to Crusaders.
Danske Bank Premiership post split fixtures
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 34
Fri 05.04.19 7.45pm Ballymena United V Linfield
06.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Crusaders
06.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Coleraine
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 34
06.04.19 3.00pm Dungannon Swifts V Glentoran
06.04.19 3.00pm Institute V Warrenpoint Town
Fri 05.04.19 7.45pm Newry City V Ards
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 35
13.04.19 3.00pm Linfield V Crusaders
13.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Ballymena United
13.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Coleraine
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 35
13.04.19 3.00pm Dungannon Swifts V Institute
13.04.19 3.00pm Ards V Glentoran
13.04.19 5.30pm Warrenpoint Town V Newry City
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 36
20.04.19 3.00pm Linfield V Glenavon
20.04.19 3.00pm Ballymena United V Coleraine
20.04.19 3.00pm Cliftonville V Crusaders
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 36
20.04.19 3.00pm Warrenpoint Town V Dungannon Swifts
Fri 19.04.19 7.45pm Newry City V Glentoran
20.04.19 3.00pm Institute V Ards
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 37
23.04.19 7.45pm Linfield V Cliftonville
23.04.19 7.45pm Ballymena United V Glenavon
23.04.19 7.45pm Coleraine V Crusaders
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 37
23.04.19 7.45pm Ards V Dungannon Swifts
23.04.19 7.45pm Glentoran V Warrenpoint Town
23.04.19 7.45pm Institute V Newry City
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION A) MATCHDAY 38
27.04.19 3.00pm Coleraine V Linfield
27.04.19 3.00pm Ballymena United V Crusaders
27.04.19 3.00pm Glenavon V Cliftonville
DANSKE BANK PREMIERSHIP (SECTION B) MATCHDAY 38
27.04.19 3.00pm Newry City V Dungannon Swifts
27.04.19 3.00pm Glentoran V Institute
27.04.19 3.00pm Warrenpoint Town V Ards