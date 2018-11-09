Linfield need to show their clinical side says David Healy

David Healy is hoping his side rediscover their clinical edge ahead of Saturday’s clash with Coleraine.

The Blues boss was left frustrated by his side’s 1-1 draw at home to warrenpoint Town last Saturday.

They needed a goal from Andy Waterworth deep into stoppage time to secure the draw with the Danske Bank Premiership strugglers.

Linfield wasted several opportunities to score before Waterworth’s 96th minute leveller.

Healy felt the overall performance of his side was good, but he was left bemoaning his side’s lack of cutting edge on the day.

“I don’t think we can be too disappointed with our overall performance,” he said.

“We created numerous chances, but we weren’t clinical enough to take them.

“We gave away a soft penalty, and when you don’t go in level or leading the game it becomes a bit tetchy and edgy.

“A few of the players got a bit anxious in the second half, but credit to them, they kept going to the 96th minute and got what was a deserved equaliser.

“It would have been nicer if we had got it a bit earlier in the game.

“We had enough chances, but we just didn’t have that real ruthless, clinical streak in us today to go and get two or three goals.

“We will be looking for an improved performance and result.

“We said to the players after the Warrenpoint Town game it’s important we try and improve week in and week out.

“We’ve had some good tussles with Coleraine of late and I’m sure Saturday will be no different.

“I’m sure they will bring a big crowd with them and there will a good atmosphere on the day.”

Healy is also hoping to see a bit of light at the end of the tunnel in terms of injuries.

“The injuries are starting to build up a bit,” said Healy.

“We have four or five players missing, but hopefully we’ll see some of those guys back out on the training pitch again soon.

“But more importantly back out on the pitch to show us why they are important to this football club.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine manager Rodney McAree has challenged his players to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they travel to Windsor to take on the Blues.

The Bannsiders secured a hard-fought win over Institute at the weekend thanks to a Darren McCauley brace and McAree is seeking for his side to reach a level of consistency with results.

“You want a bit of consistency. It has been difficult until now because realistically we haven’t had a fully-fit squad,” he said.

“We have had a lot of bodies missing, important bodies, but we are now seeing Ian Parkhill coming back so Jamie McGonigle got an opportunity on Saturday to get a bit of a rest.

“We are getting bodies back and are becoming fitter and through that we’ll become more competitive hopefully and then we’ll kick-on.”

McAree knows his side are going to have a tough afternoon at Windsor Park, but he feels it’s a game his players should relish.

“We know Linfield are a top side. They are joint top of the league and if we are to get anything at the National Stadium we will have to be at our best,” he said.

“In saying all of that, the players should take confidence from last week’s win and take that into next week.

“Every player should relish playing Linfield on their own patch at Windsor Park,” he added.