Local football fans can vote for next season's match ball

The NI Football League have teamed up with uhlsport to give the fans the chance to vote for next season’s ball and win prizes for their local club, community group or even five-a-side team!

Earlier this year uhlsport and the NI Football League announced a three year extension to partnership which will continue until the 2021/2022 season with uhlsport as the official match ball provider to all NI Football League competitions.

All you have to do is complete the simple online form and vote from one of the three options to for a chance to win TEN official NI Football League match balls from uhlsport for the local football club, community group or even your local five-a-side team!

To vote visit www.nifootballleague.com.

Voting closes at midnight on Monday 14 October 2019. The winning entry will be selected at random from the votes for the winning ball design.