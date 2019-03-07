Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scores wonder goal at Brandywell

North West football fans could have warned French giants Paris Saint-Germain about Manchester United’s Champions League winner Marcus Rashford.

The talented front man, who showed nerves of steel to fire home a stoppage time penalty past Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon, was in stunning form during United's 2014 Milk Cup campaign.

Rashford, who played a major role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side's memorable Champions League win at the Parc des Princes last night, netted a wonder goal at the Brandywell, five years ago in the underage competition and also scored four goals for that U17 side.

After last night's win, which some pundit's are describing as one of Manchester United's greatest ever European victories, Solskjaer praised Rashford: “There were no nerves, he’s fearless. Him and Lukaku were fantastic all night. This club, this is what we do. That’s Man United.”