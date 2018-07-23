Monday’s results from the SuperCupNI

Action from Serie B Italia v County Armagh in the Premier Section at Ballymena Showgrounds. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye
Monday’s results from the SuperCupNI:

PREMIER

Desportes Iquique 1 Ichifuna 2

Global Premier Soccer 0 Edmonton 3

Club America 2 Co Tyrone 1

Partick Thistle 0 Right to Dream 2

Serie B Italia 1 Co Armagh 0

First Choice Soccer 1 Otago 0

National Select NI 1 Co Fermanagh 1

Vendee 1 Co Londonderry 3

Co Antrim 0 GO Audax 1

Newcastle United 2 Co Down 2

JUNIOR

Chivas 1 Co Antrim 1

Plymouth Argyle 1 Co Fermanagh 1

Charlton Athletic 1 Co Down 3

Strikers 3 North Dublin Schools 0

Southampton 4 Co Tyrone 0

Colina 0 Dundalk Schools 2

Global Premier 0 Cherry Orchard 1

Rangers 1 Club NI 1

Leeds United 0 Co Armagh 2

Manchester United 1 Co Londonderry 2

MINOR

Portadown 1 West Ham United 2

Dungannon Swifts 0 Coleraine 2

Bertie Peacock Youths 17 Reeds 0

Greenisland 5 Ballinamallard United 0

Glenavon 4 Glentoran 5

Linfield 1 St Johnstone 0