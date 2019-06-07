New signing Darren McCauley delighted to be a Derry City player

Derry City's new signing Darren McCauley is happy to finally sign for his home town club.

The talented midfielder, who has signed a 18-month deal with the Candy Stripes, is raring to go after departing Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

McCauley, who isn't available for selection until July, feels training with his new team-mates over the coming weeks will help him get his sharpness back ahead of what could be his debut at Bohemians, on July 1.

As for boss Declan Devine he was over the moon to finally get the 27-year-old on board after just missing out on him in January.

"First and foremost we have signed now only a fantastic player, but a fantastic person," he insisted.,

"Darren is a person that has the club close to him, he has been here before and he knows what the club is about, he knows the principles of the club and we are over the moon to bring him here.

"There's no pressure on Darren McCauley to do well at this club, because he puts enough pressure on himself. He was a player that was top of our list when we set out our recruitment in November and thankfully we now have him, not only for the remainder of this season, but also for next season.

"He's a player that we do want to build the foundations of the club around."

Devine also praised the City supporters who have come out in their numbers this season and he admitted they have played a part in McCauley's signing.

"We wouldn't be in a position to bring a Darren McCauley to this club, if it wasn't for the support that we have had this season," he added.

Sean Barrett, (Derry Chief Executive), Darren McCauley and Declan Devine (Derry City Manager) pictured at the launch of the Derry City half-season ticket.

"Darren has also touched on that. The place is buzzing, the place is rocking and it's a brilliant place to be on a Friday night, whenever those stands are full. But it's so important now for us to try and push that on to another level and hopefully this gets us new supporters in and hopefully it helps us bring supporters in that haven't been at the Brandywell for a while, back again, because we do want to be successful.

"The two top clubs in Ireland at this moment in time are Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers, they have built real good foundations and we are trying to do the same.

"Darren is a local lad, who comes in with a wealth of experience that will help our young players, so we are absolutely buzzing to get him here, but we also know that there's a lot of work ahead."