NIFL confirm there will be no Charity Shield this season

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed the Charity Shield will not be played this season.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning NIFL said ‘difficulties in securing a date’ led to the postponement of the annual season curtain raiser.

The statement said: “The NI Football League can regrettably confirm that there will be no Charity Shield this season.

“The decision was taken due to the difficulties in securing a date due to the European commitments of clubs on the proposed date of Saturday 28 July.”

League champions Crusaders were due to take on Irish Cup winners Coleraine in this year’s game.