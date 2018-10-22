NORTHERN IRELAND: Harry McConkey’s side seal win in Regions’ Cup

Northern Ireland’s Junior International team registered a narrow win in the second game of their 2019 UEFA Regions’ Cup qualifying campaign.

A sweet finish from Dylan Wilson was enough to ease Harry McConkey’s side to a 1-0 victory against Macedonia, represented by Amateurs FYR Macedonia, in a Regions’ Cup intermediate stage mini tournament which is currently being hosted by Northern Ireland.

The third and final game for Eastern Region, representing Northern Ireland, is on Wednesday (24 October) when they face Russia, represented by Russia (South Region - Chayka).

That will be a tough one for Northern Ireland as the Russians defeated the Macedonians 4-0 in their first game. Wednesday’s match takes place at Mourneview Park in Lurgan (19.30).