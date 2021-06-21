Brad Lyons hails Oran Kearney's influence

Lyons, who played under Kearney for five seasons at The Showgrounds, was thrilled to hear the 42-year-old had penned a new three-year deal with the Bannsiders.

The 24-year-old has recently sorted his own future after agreeing a two-year deal with Kilmarnock, and the Ballymoney man feels Kearney has helped him get there.

“I’ve worked under him for many years and he helped me develop as a player,” he said.

Brad Lyons helped Morecambe gain promotion to League One last season with victory in the Play-off final at Wembley

“He was the one who gave me my opportunity at Coleraine coming through at a young age.

“It’s not easy for managers to give young players a chance, thankfully he did and he kept faith in me.

“He continued to help me improve, both on and off the pitch.

“I’m forever thankful to Oran. He’s a great manager.

“For Coleraine to get him tied down to the club for the next few years will only be good for the club.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and hopefully they can build on it.

“For the club to have the 3G pitch secured and such a good manager in Oran things are only looking up.

“Hopefully they can go one better next season and win more silverware and maybe even the league as well.”

With Kearney’s deal, a new 3G pitch and a proposed stadium development Lyons feels it is exciting times for the Bannsiders.

“I’ve seen the plans for the stadium redevelopment, and with that going ahead along with the 3G pitch it’s an exciting time for the club,” he said.

“It’s what Coleraine deserves though. It’s such a great club with great fans and great players it should be going up in the world.

“They are doing that, and hopefully they can start adding more trophies, it’s what the players, coaching staff and fans deserve.”

