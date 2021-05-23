Brad Lyons set for Wembley date as Morecambe secure play-off final spot

The former Coleraine man came on as an 81st minute substitute in the second leg at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Shrimps won the first-leg away from home 2-1 and knew that they just had to avoid defeat to secure a Wembley date against either Newport or Forest Green Rovers.

Aaron Wildig extended their advantage with a ninth minute goal before James Vaughan pulled one back to make it 1-1 early in the second half.

That's how it finished to earn Morecambe, who missed out on automatic promotion by one point on the final day of the season, a spot in the final on May 31 much to Lyons' delight.

The 23-year-old tweeted after the game: "WEMBLEY HERE WE COME!!! What a feeling and what a performance from all the lads one last big push now."

Speaking after the game boss Derek Adams was “so proud” of his Morecambe players.

He said: “We were disappointed to miss out on the final day of the season but this is a just reward for the effort the lads have put in all season and I’m so proud of everyone at the club.”

Brad Lyons celebrates as Morecambe secure a play-off final spot

Lyons is on-loan at The Shrimps from Balckburn Rovers, but will be on the lookout for a new club at the end of the season after the Ewood Park side confirmed they wouldn't be renewing his contract.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe